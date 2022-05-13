Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retirement Ceremony in Honor of Mr. Thomas Vajentic

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Mr. Thomas Vajentic retires after 39 years of service at Army Materiel Command Headquarters, Redstone Arsenal on May 13, 2022.

    (U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 17:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 843149
    VIRIN: 220513-A-NF979-035
    Filename: DOD_108975396
    Length: 00:45:23
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony in Honor of Mr. Thomas Vajentic, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mr. Thomas Vajentic

