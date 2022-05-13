Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood’s novel “People First Center” officially opens its doors

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Spc. Richard Barnes 

    III Corps

    U.K. Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, III Armored Corps deputy commander - support, joins leaders and local representatives in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Fort Hood's People First Center, May 13, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Barnes)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 17:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843139
    VIRIN: 220513-A-RY829-0001
    Filename: DOD_108975206
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    This work, Fort Hood’s novel “People First Center” officially opens its doors, by SPC Richard Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

