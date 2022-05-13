Fort Hood’s novel “People First Center” officially opens its doors

U.K. Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, III Armored Corps deputy commander - support, joins leaders and local representatives in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Fort Hood's People First Center, May 13, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 17:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843139
|VIRIN:
|220513-A-RY829-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108975206
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
