Forward Area Refueling Point Black Flag 22-1

Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, prepare equipment for and execute refueling of A-10Cs and EC-130H Compass Call aircraft in a Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) training during Black Flag 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 10, 2022. As part of Agile Combat Employment, FARP training prepares Airmen to effectively refuel aircraft in austere locations when air-to-air refueling is not possible or when fueling stations are not accessible. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 18:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843138
|VIRIN:
|220510-F-YO028-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108975199
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
