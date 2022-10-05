Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forward Area Refueling Point Black Flag 22-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, prepare equipment for and execute refueling of A-10Cs and EC-130H Compass Call aircraft in a Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) training during Black Flag 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 10, 2022. As part of Agile Combat Employment, FARP training prepares Airmen to effectively refuel aircraft in austere locations when air-to-air refueling is not possible or when fueling stations are not accessible. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843138
    VIRIN: 220510-F-YO028-1001
    Filename: DOD_108975199
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forward Area Refueling Point Black Flag 22-1, by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    FARP
    ACE
    Nellis AFB
    refuel
    training
    Air Power
    Forward Area Refueling Point

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT