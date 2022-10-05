Forward Area Refueling Point Black Flag 22-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, prepare equipment for and execute refueling of A-10Cs and EC-130H Compass Call aircraft in a Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) training during Black Flag 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 10, 2022. As part of Agile Combat Employment, FARP training prepares Airmen to effectively refuel aircraft in austere locations when air-to-air refueling is not possible or when fueling stations are not accessible. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)