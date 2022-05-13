U.S. Army Advanced Individual Training Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 222d Aviation Regiment participated in a battalion-wide best warrior competition, with the finale held May 13, 2022 at Fort Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 16:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843134
|VIRIN:
|220513-Z-QP400-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108975171
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Battalion, 222d Aviation Regiment Conducts Best Warrior Competition!, by SGT Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT