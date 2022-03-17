Resiliency and Grit: Social

To help ensure you're practicing self-care, we are dedicating the month of March to Building Back Grit and Resiliency. Throughout the month, we will be hosting events and information booths aimed at bolstering every aspect of your personal readiness. Resilience drives personal readiness, and personal readiness relies on five dimensions, sometimes called pillars: Physical, Emotional, Social, Spiritual, and Family. Sustaining healthy behaviors within and across these dimensions is essential to personal readiness. (U.S. Army video by Gerardo Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 15:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|843127
|VIRIN:
|220317-A-CD868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108975024
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
