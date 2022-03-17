Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resiliency and Grit: Social

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    To help ensure you're practicing self-care, we are dedicating the month of March to Building Back Grit and Resiliency. Throughout the month, we will be hosting events and information booths aimed at bolstering every aspect of your personal readiness. Resilience drives personal readiness, and personal readiness relies on five dimensions, sometimes called pillars: Physical, Emotional, Social, Spiritual, and Family. Sustaining healthy behaviors within and across these dimensions is essential to personal readiness. (U.S. Army video by Gerardo Estrada)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 15:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 843127
    VIRIN: 220317-A-CD868-1001
    Filename: DOD_108975024
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    This work, Resiliency and Grit: Social, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    DHA
    RHC-C
    San Antonio Market

