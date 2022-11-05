Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wing Sports Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch and Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Goodfellow community participated in the annual Wing Sports Day. It provided an opportunity for individuals to come together for sporting events, camaraderie, and food!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 14:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843125
    VIRIN: 220511-F-QS607-004
    Filename: DOD_108975008
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing Sports Day, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch and SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Wing Sports Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT