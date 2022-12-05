Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection and Puerto Rico Police units respond to capsized illegal voyage, north of Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    05.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquin search and rescue crew save people from the water after a boat capsized approximately 10 miles north of Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico, May, 12, 2022. Search efforts continue to search for people in the water.. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Borinquen crew)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843120
    VIRIN: 220513-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_108974958
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection and Puerto Rico Police units respond to capsized illegal voyage, north of Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Puerto Rico
    CBP
    sector San Juan
    migrant interdiction
    Mona Passage

