Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection and Puerto Rico Police units respond to capsized illegal voyage, north of Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquin search and rescue crew save people from the water after a boat capsized approximately 10 miles north of Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico, May, 12, 2022. Search efforts continue to search for people in the water.. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Borinquen crew)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|PR
