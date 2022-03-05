Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuel to support Sentry Savannah 22-1

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Renee Crugnale 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jerry Eaton, fuels superintendent for the 181st Intelligence Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, conducts duties in support of Sentry Savannah 22-1 to include fuel checkpoints, issuing fuel to aircraft and ensuring that fuel is clean and ready for safe mission accomplishment. Sentry Savannah is a total force integrated exercise that showcases the nation's combat aircraft readiness, tests the capabilities of our warfighters in a near-peer environment and trains our next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Renee Crugnale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 15:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 843114
    VIRIN: 220503-Z-DS819-1011
    Filename: DOD_108974910
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    TAGS

    Indiana Air National Guard
    181st Intelligence Wing
    Air Dominance Center
    Air Superiority
    Agile Combat Employment
    SentrySav22

