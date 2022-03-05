Fuel to support Sentry Savannah 22-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843114" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jerry Eaton, fuels superintendent for the 181st Intelligence Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, conducts duties in support of Sentry Savannah 22-1 to include fuel checkpoints, issuing fuel to aircraft and ensuring that fuel is clean and ready for safe mission accomplishment. Sentry Savannah is a total force integrated exercise that showcases the nation's combat aircraft readiness, tests the capabilities of our warfighters in a near-peer environment and trains our next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Renee Crugnale)