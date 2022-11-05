Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The First Year of Space Launch Delta 30

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Space Launch Delta 30 celebrates their first year as a delta May 11, 2022. A year ago, Vandenberg Space Force Base officially became a space base, and the 30th Space Wing officially became Space Launch Delta 30. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 14:14
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 843104
    VIRIN: 220511-F-XI961-1001
    Filename: DOD_108974865
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The First Year of Space Launch Delta 30, by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combined Federal Campaign
    United States Air Force
    United States Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    digital giving

