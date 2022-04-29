Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Fort Lauderdale Airshow Friday B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    B-Roll of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Airshow in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 29, 2022.

    U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 13:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843089
    VIRIN: 220429-F-CJ645-454
    Filename: DOD_108974605
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Fort Lauderdale Airshow Friday B-Roll, by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Airshow
    Airpower
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Recruiting
    A10demoteam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT