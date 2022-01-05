Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Lauderdale Airshow 2022

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    Quick clip of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Airshow in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

    U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 12:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843086
    VIRIN: 220501-F-CJ645-341
    Filename: DOD_108974588
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Airmen
    Airshow
    Airpower
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Recruiting
    A10demoteam

