    Time lapse at Avon Park during SSTK22

    GULFPORT COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Time lapse during Southern Strike, Avon Park, Florida, April 24, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint and international combat exercise, which features counter-insurgency, close air support, non-combatant evacuations, and maritime special operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 13:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843083
    VIRIN: 220424-Z-MF014-3001
    Filename: DOD_108974568
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: GULFPORT COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Time lapse at Avon Park during SSTK22, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    CR
    SouthernStrike2022
    156th Contingency Response Group

