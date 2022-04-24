Time lapse during Southern Strike, Avon Park, Florida, April 24, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint and international combat exercise, which features counter-insurgency, close air support, non-combatant evacuations, and maritime special operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 13:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843083
|VIRIN:
|220424-Z-MF014-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108974568
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|GULFPORT COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Time lapse at Avon Park during SSTK22, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
