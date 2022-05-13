The House Armed Services Committee subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces meets with Frederick J. Stefany, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, Marine Gen. Mark R. Wise, deputy commandant for aviation and Marine Gen. Karsten S. Heckl, Marine Corps Combat Development Command commanding general and Combat Development and Integration deputy commander, on the fiscal year 2023 budget request for modernization programs.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 11:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|843072
|Filename:
|DOD_108974383
|Length:
|01:01:49
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, House Committee Talks Modernization with USMC, Navy Leaders , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
