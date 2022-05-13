Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Committee Talks Modernization with USMC, Navy Leaders

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The House Armed Services Committee subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces meets with Frederick J. Stefany, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, Marine Gen. Mark R. Wise, deputy commandant for aviation and Marine Gen. Karsten S. Heckl, Marine Corps Combat Development Command commanding general and Combat Development and Integration deputy commander, on the fiscal year 2023 budget request for modernization programs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 11:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 843072
    Filename: DOD_108974383
    Length: 01:01:49
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, House Committee Talks Modernization with USMC, Navy Leaders , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

