U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Public Affairs Assistant Commissioner Luis Miranda speaks about CBP’s plans to continue border security after CDC’s Title 42 is lifted on May 23.
Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
Date Posted:
05.13.2022 12:01
Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|843068
|VIRIN:
|220513-H-FT210-001
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108974264
Length:
|00:02:17
Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CBP Reports 002, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
