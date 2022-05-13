Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Reports 002

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Public Affairs Assistant Commissioner Luis Miranda speaks about CBP’s plans to continue border security after CDC’s Title 42 is lifted on May 23.

    TAGS

    CDC
    CBP
    USCBP
    Immigration
    Title42

