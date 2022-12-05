Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-68 AR Infantry Conducts Small Arms Range

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Ellison Schuman 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Infantry Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division conduct a small arms range to maintain readiness and resiliency at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 12, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 11:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843058
    VIRIN: 220512-A-FL671-721
    Filename: DOD_108974038
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-68 AR Infantry Conducts Small Arms Range, by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

