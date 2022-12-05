1-68 AR Infantry Conducts Small Arms Range

U.S. Infantry Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division conduct a small arms range to maintain readiness and resiliency at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 12, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
|05.12.2022
|05.13.2022 11:06
|B-Roll
|843058
|220512-A-FL671-721
|DOD_108974038
|00:02:28
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|2
|2
