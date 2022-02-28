Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preventative medicine: Protecting your health

    SUPREME HEADQUARTERS ALLIED POWERS EUROPE, BELGIUM

    02.28.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Briana Cespedes 

    AFN Benelux

    Public Health members explain their job and the importance of their role at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, March 2022. Individuals in the preventative medicine career field work to prevent foodborne illness and minimize the impact of diseases, such as COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Briana Cespedes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 06:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 843040
    VIRIN: 220301-F-CP320-0002
    Filename: DOD_108973696
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SUPREME HEADQUARTERS ALLIED POWERS EUROPE, BE

    TAGS

    AFN
    Belgium
    Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe
    Benelux
    Chievres

