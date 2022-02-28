Preventative medicine: Protecting your health

Public Health members explain their job and the importance of their role at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, March 2022. Individuals in the preventative medicine career field work to prevent foodborne illness and minimize the impact of diseases, such as COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Briana Cespedes)
No keywords found.
