Preventative medicine: Protecting your health

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843039" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Public Health members explain their job and the importance of their role at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, March 2022. Individuals in the preventative medicine career field work to prevent foodborne illness and minimize the impact of diseases, such as COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Briana Cespedes)