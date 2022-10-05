1st Air Cavalry Brigade CH-47 medical teams train for full interoperability with the medics of the U.K. 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team in support of Exercise Swift Response Joint Forcible Entry, Skopje, North Macedonia, May 10, 2022.
Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20, 2022. It aims to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnerships.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 02:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|843026
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-DC982-148
|Filename:
|DOD_108973455
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SKOPJE, MK
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and U.K. medics train as one during Swift Response, by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT