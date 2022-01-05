Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Control Training Squadron-Company A

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Air Control Training Squadron (ACTS) trains 1400 entry and career level, enlisted and officer Marines annually in Ground Electronics Maintenance, Aviation Communications Electronics Maintenance, Aviation Command and Control, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal. The second of a three part video series highlighting each ACTS company’s unique mission, this video focuses on Company A’s Ground Electronics Maintenance School mission.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 23:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843021
    VIRIN: 220512-M-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_108973163
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    MCCES
    Modernization
    ACTS

