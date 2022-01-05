Air Control Training Squadron (ACTS) trains 1400 entry and career level, enlisted and officer Marines annually in Ground Electronics Maintenance, Aviation Communications Electronics Maintenance, Aviation Command and Control, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal. The second of a three part video series highlighting each ACTS company’s unique mission, this video focuses on Company A’s Ground Electronics Maintenance School mission.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 23:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843021
|VIRIN:
|220512-M-ZZ999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108973163
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Control Training Squadron-Company A, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT