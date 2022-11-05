Something to share together

Yukinaga Chibana, an Okinawan artist, Hiroko Tomimura, Marine Corps Installations-Pacific community relations specialist, and Capt. Bradley Hood with III Marine Expeditionary Force speak about "Tomoni" and Okinawa's local art form, Bingata, on Okinawa, Japan, May 11, 2022. (U.S. Marine corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 21:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843013
|VIRIN:
|220513-M-UA901-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108972983
|Length:
|00:05:47
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
