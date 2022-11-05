Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Something to share together

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2022

    Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Yukinaga Chibana, an Okinawan artist, Hiroko Tomimura, Marine Corps Installations-Pacific community relations specialist, and Capt. Bradley Hood with III Marine Expeditionary Force speak about "Tomoni" and Okinawa's local art form, Bingata, on Okinawa, Japan, May 11, 2022. (U.S. Marine corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 21:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843013
    VIRIN: 220513-M-UA901-1003
    Filename: DOD_108972983
    Length: 00:05:47
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Something to share together, by Cpl Nickolas Beamish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    III MEF
    Tomoni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT