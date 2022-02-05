Scott Pass: How to

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842998" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Phase two of beta testing for the Scott Pass automated gate system is starting Wednesday, May 18. Every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. the two middle lanes marked with Scott Pass signs will be accepting registered users only. As a reminder, these lanes will be open for normal traffic during non-beta testing hours.



To sign up for Scott Pass, members can register at the Dixon Visitor Center or at building 755, room 135. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)