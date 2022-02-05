Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scott Pass: How to

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Phase two of beta testing for the Scott Pass automated gate system is starting Wednesday, May 18. Every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. the two middle lanes marked with Scott Pass signs will be accepting registered users only. As a reminder, these lanes will be open for normal traffic during non-beta testing hours.

    To sign up for Scott Pass, members can register at the Dixon Visitor Center or at building 755, room 135. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 17:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842998
    VIRIN: 220502-F-FY024-640
    Filename: DOD_108972528
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scott Pass: How to, by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    375th Security Forces Squadron
    Scott Pass

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT