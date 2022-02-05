Phase two of beta testing for the Scott Pass automated gate system is starting Wednesday, May 18. Every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. the two middle lanes marked with Scott Pass signs will be accepting registered users only. As a reminder, these lanes will be open for normal traffic during non-beta testing hours.
To sign up for Scott Pass, members can register at the Dixon Visitor Center or at building 755, room 135. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 17:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842998
|VIRIN:
|220502-F-FY024-640
|Filename:
|DOD_108972528
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Scott Pass: How to, by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT