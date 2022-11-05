Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Mexico Wildfires: Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Wildfire Footage

    LAS VEGAS, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Las Vegas, NM – B-Roll video of wildfires and active fire suppression in Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 12:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842969
    VIRIN: 220511-D-DR336-419
    Filename: DOD_108971588
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Mexico Wildfires: Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Wildfire Footage, by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    Las Vegas
    FEMA
    Wildfires
    Firefighters

