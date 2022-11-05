Las Vegas, NM – B-Roll video of wildfires and active fire suppression in Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 12:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842969
|VIRIN:
|220511-D-DR336-419
|Filename:
|DOD_108971588
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Mexico Wildfires: Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Wildfire Footage, by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT