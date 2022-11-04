B-roll 156th Combat Communications Squadron, Tropic Thunder Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of the 156th Combat Communications Squadron during the Tropic Thunder exercise at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, April 11, 2022. The Tropic Thunder exercise had Airmen with the 156th CBCS, the 232nd CBCS, Dannelly Field, Alabama, and the 283rd CBCS, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, training and setting up communication capabilities with various types of radios, satellites and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)