    B-roll 156th Combat Communications Squadron, Tropic Thunder Exercise

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    04.11.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    B-roll of the 156th Combat Communications Squadron during the Tropic Thunder exercise at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, April 11, 2022. The Tropic Thunder exercise had Airmen with the 156th CBCS, the 232nd CBCS, Dannelly Field, Alabama, and the 283rd CBCS, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, training and setting up communication capabilities with various types of radios, satellites and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 11:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842962
    VIRIN: 220412-Z-MF014-1001
    Filename: DOD_108971371
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll 156th Combat Communications Squadron, Tropic Thunder Exercise, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Communications
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Bucaneros

