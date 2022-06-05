Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Mother’s Day from AFCENT

    QATAR

    05.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman David Phaff 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Service members deployed to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility, give Mother’s Day greetings to their moms and other loved ones, May 8, 2022. Mother’s Day is a U.S. national holiday held on the second Sunday in May, honoring motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 09:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842940
    VIRIN: 220506-F-XO639-587
    Filename: DOD_108970960
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: QA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Mother’s Day from AFCENT, by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Mother's Day

