Service members deployed to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility, give Mother’s Day greetings to their moms and other loved ones, May 8, 2022. Mother’s Day is a U.S. national holiday held on the second Sunday in May, honoring motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 09:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842940
|VIRIN:
|220506-F-XO639-587
|Filename:
|DOD_108970960
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Happy Mother’s Day from AFCENT, by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
