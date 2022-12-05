2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition (Day 5)

Soldiers from units across Korea participate in Day 5 of the 2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition at Camp Casey, South Korea on May 12, 2022. (U.S. Army video produced by 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 08:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842924
|VIRIN:
|220512-A-ZZ999-0010
|Filename:
|DOD_108970833
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
