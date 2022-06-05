Two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler airborne electronic attack aircraft assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron 134 patrol airspace over Northern Poland in support of NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission, May 6, 2022. The VAQ 134 has been deployed to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, since March 28, 2022, in support of NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 08:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842916
|VIRIN:
|220506-F-VD855-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108970776
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Deployed Units from Spangdahlem Air Base Conduct In-flight Refueling Mission over Northern Poland, by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT