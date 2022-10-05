Over 90 Soldiers assigned to 2nd battalion 503rd infantry regiment and the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion conducted an airborne operation under exercise Swift Response. This exercise allows the units to increase their level of readiness, enhance interoperability, as well as demonstrate their ability to rapidly deploy beside European multinational airborne forces anywhere around the globe with little to no warning. These Soldiers from The 173rd Airborne brigade are part of approximately 9,000 service members who will participate in this U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational exercise that includes 17 Allied and partner nations. Exercise Swift Response is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics and Balkans from May 2nd to May 20th.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 08:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842911
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-WG490-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108970734
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|RIGA, RIX, LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 173rd Airborne Operation Over Latvia, by SPC Robert Faison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT