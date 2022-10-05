173rd Airborne Operation Over Latvia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Over 90 Soldiers assigned to 2nd battalion 503rd infantry regiment and the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion conducted an airborne operation under exercise Swift Response. This exercise allows the units to increase their level of readiness, enhance interoperability, as well as demonstrate their ability to rapidly deploy beside European multinational airborne forces anywhere around the globe with little to no warning. These Soldiers from The 173rd Airborne brigade are part of approximately 9,000 service members who will participate in this U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational exercise that includes 17 Allied and partner nations. Exercise Swift Response is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics and Balkans from May 2nd to May 20th.