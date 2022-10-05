Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Airborne Operation Over Latvia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RIGA, RIX, LATVIA

    05.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Robert Faison 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Over 90 Soldiers assigned to 2nd battalion 503rd infantry regiment and the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion conducted an airborne operation under exercise Swift Response. This exercise allows the units to increase their level of readiness, enhance interoperability, as well as demonstrate their ability to rapidly deploy beside European multinational airborne forces anywhere around the globe with little to no warning. These Soldiers from The 173rd Airborne brigade are part of approximately 9,000 service members who will participate in this U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational exercise that includes 17 Allied and partner nations. Exercise Swift Response is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics and Balkans from May 2nd to May 20th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 08:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842911
    VIRIN: 220510-A-WG490-1001
    Filename: DOD_108970734
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: RIGA, RIX, LV 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Operation Over Latvia, by SPC Robert Faison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    Swift Response
    Victory Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT