Brig. Gen. Edward H. Bailey, commander, Regional Health Command – Pacific, awards the Army Commendation Medal to Capt. Ashlynn Tuner, Public Health Command – Pacific; Staff Sgt. Hali Allen, PHC-P; Sgt. Michael Charbonneau, Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, Korea; Spc. Logan Hadley, Tripler Army Medical Center; Spc. Polina Gashnikova, TAMC; and Pfc. Jacob Griffiths, BDAACH during an awards ceremony at TAMC, May 11, 2022. Together they will represent RHC-P at the 2022 U.S. Army Medical Command Best Warrior Competition in Ft. Benning, Georgia. The BLC included: a written test; an Army Combat Fitness Test; water survival, day and night land navigation; foot march; Army warrior tasks, situational tactical exercise lane, stress shoot, and an oral board, all within a forty-eight hour span.
(U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia, U.S. Army photos by Christopher Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 05:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842896
|VIRIN:
|220511-D-VN697-748
|Filename:
|DOD_108970425
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Regional Health Command – Pacific Best Leader Competition 2022, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
