Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Regional Health Command – Pacific Best Leader Competition 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Brig. Gen. Edward H. Bailey, commander, Regional Health Command – Pacific, awards the Army Commendation Medal to Capt. Ashlynn Tuner, Public Health Command – Pacific; Staff Sgt. Hali Allen, PHC-P; Sgt. Michael Charbonneau, Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, Korea; Spc. Logan Hadley, Tripler Army Medical Center; Spc. Polina Gashnikova, TAMC; and Pfc. Jacob Griffiths, BDAACH during an awards ceremony at TAMC, May 11, 2022. Together they will represent RHC-P at the 2022 U.S. Army Medical Command Best Warrior Competition in Ft. Benning, Georgia. The BLC included: a written test; an Army Combat Fitness Test; water survival, day and night land navigation; foot march; Army warrior tasks, situational tactical exercise lane, stress shoot, and an oral board, all within a forty-eight hour span.
    (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia, U.S. Army photos by Christopher Larsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 05:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842896
    VIRIN: 220511-D-VN697-748
    Filename: DOD_108970425
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Health Command – Pacific Best Leader Competition 2022, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripler Army Medical Center
    Regional Health Command – Pacific
    Public Health Command Pacific
    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital Korea
    RHC- P Best Leader Competition 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT