Regional Health Command – Pacific Best Leader Competition 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842896" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Edward H. Bailey, commander, Regional Health Command – Pacific, awards the Army Commendation Medal to Capt. Ashlynn Tuner, Public Health Command – Pacific; Staff Sgt. Hali Allen, PHC-P; Sgt. Michael Charbonneau, Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, Korea; Spc. Logan Hadley, Tripler Army Medical Center; Spc. Polina Gashnikova, TAMC; and Pfc. Jacob Griffiths, BDAACH during an awards ceremony at TAMC, May 11, 2022. Together they will represent RHC-P at the 2022 U.S. Army Medical Command Best Warrior Competition in Ft. Benning, Georgia. The BLC included: a written test; an Army Combat Fitness Test; water survival, day and night land navigation; foot march; Army warrior tasks, situational tactical exercise lane, stress shoot, and an oral board, all within a forty-eight hour span.

(U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia, U.S. Army photos by Christopher Larsen)