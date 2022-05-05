Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR conducts a Live Fire Exercise in Babadag

    ROMANIA

    05.05.2022

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment conducted a Bilateral Live Fire Exercise at Babadag Training Area, Romania, May 2 to May 5, 2022. 2nd Cavalry Regiment is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; executes joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. The LFX strengthens relationships, enhances mission readiness and interoperability of joint operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 06:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842895
    VIRIN: 220505-A-FC838-1001
    Filename: DOD_108970422
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: RO

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    EUCOM
    V Corps
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    USArmy
    2CR
    strongertogether
    Victory Corps
    europeansupport2022

