2CR conducts a Live Fire Exercise in Babadag

U.S. Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment conducted a Bilateral Live Fire Exercise at Babadag Training Area, Romania, May 2 to May 5, 2022. 2nd Cavalry Regiment is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; executes joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. The LFX strengthens relationships, enhances mission readiness and interoperability of joint operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)