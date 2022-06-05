Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN: Corpsman Cup

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines and Sailors from Camp Schwab compete in a Corpsman Cup Race, May 6, 2022, Okinawa, Japan. Following the competition, the Camp Schwab USO hosted a barbeque lunch and awards ceremony. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 00:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842861
    VIRIN: 220506-N-DG088-321
    Filename: DOD_108970071
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, AFN: Corpsman Cup, by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO
    BBQ
    Camp Schwab
    Greenside
    Corpsman Cup

