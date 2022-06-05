U.S. Marines and Sailors from Camp Schwab compete in a Corpsman Cup Race, May 6, 2022, Okinawa, Japan. Following the competition, the Camp Schwab USO hosted a barbeque lunch and awards ceremony. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)
This work, AFN: Corpsman Cup, by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
