    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Partner nations gain confidence in riot shields

    BELMOPAN, BELIZE

    05.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Servicemembers from partner nations participating in Operation Tradewinds 2022 react to fire using their shields during training at Belmopan, Belize on May 11, 2022. Instructor are teaching their students how to react quickly when fire is used against them during crowd control operations (U.S. Army b-roll by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 19:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842857
    VIRIN: 220511-Z-QL321-0001
    Filename: DOD_108969912
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: BELMOPAN, BZ 

    This work, Partner nations gain confidence in riot shields, by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    riot control
    shields
    fire training
    belize
    tradewinds
    b roll

