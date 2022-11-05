Partner nations gain confidence in riot shields

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Servicemembers from partner nations participating in Operation Tradewinds 2022 react to fire using their shields during training at Belmopan, Belize on May 11, 2022. Instructor are teaching their students how to react quickly when fire is used against them during crowd control operations (U.S. Army b-roll by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson