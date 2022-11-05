Servicemembers from partner nations participating in Operation Tradewinds 2022 react to fire using their shields during training at Belmopan, Belize on May 11, 2022. Instructor are teaching their students how to react quickly when fire is used against them during crowd control operations (U.S. Army b-roll by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 19:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842857
|VIRIN:
|220511-Z-QL321-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108969912
|Length:
|00:06:47
|Location:
|BELMOPAN, BZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Partner nations gain confidence in riot shields, by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
