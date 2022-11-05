59 sec. Cut; Okinawa Ocean Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jason McDonald, a Nova Scotia, Canada native and the Marine Corps Base Camp Butler Water Safety Program administrator, provides tips and lessons regarding ocean recreation in Okinawa, Japan. McDonald provides information on Okinawa's sea conditions, rip currents, and resources available to Status of Forces Agreement personnel stationed on the island. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Marine Corps Installations Pacific)