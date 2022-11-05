Jason MacDonald, a Nova Scotia, Canada native and the Marine Corps Base Camp Butler Water Safety Program administrator, provides tips and lessons regarding ocean recreation in Okinawa, Japan. MacDonald provides information on resources available to Status of Forces Agreement personnel stationed on the island. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Marine Corps Installations Pacific)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 20:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|842854
|VIRIN:
|220511-M-MO233-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108969897
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 59 second Cut │Resources - Okinawa Ocean Safety, by Cpl Ryan Pulliam and Sgt Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT