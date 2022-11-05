Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    59 second Cut │Resources - Okinawa Ocean Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Pulliam and Sgt. Christopher Thompson

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Jason MacDonald, a Nova Scotia, Canada native and the Marine Corps Base Camp Butler Water Safety Program administrator, provides tips and lessons regarding ocean recreation in Okinawa, Japan. MacDonald provides information on resources available to Status of Forces Agreement personnel stationed on the island. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Marine Corps Installations Pacific)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 20:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 842854
    VIRIN: 220511-M-MO233-1003
    Filename: DOD_108969897
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59 second Cut │Resources - Okinawa Ocean Safety, by Cpl Ryan Pulliam and Sgt Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ocean
    SCUBA
    surfing
    snorkel
    ocean safety
    reef currents

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT