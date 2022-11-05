Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 22

    BELIZE

    05.11.2022

    Video by Canadian Forces Cpl Alevtina Ostanin 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Exercise TRADEWINDS Caribbean Task Force Training on British Army Training Support Belize (BATSUB) 2022

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842851
    VIRIN: 220511-O-DO465-1001
    Filename: DOD_108969873
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: BZ

    This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 22, by Cpl Alevtina Ostanin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CAF as part of International Operations
    #TRADEWINDS22
    CAF Personnel at work
    Le personnel des FAC au travail
    Les FAC dans le cadre des opérations internationales

