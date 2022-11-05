 DOD Space Leaders Speak to Senate Committee on 2023 Budget

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



John F. Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy, Frank Calvelli, assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration, and Space Force Gen. David D. Thompson, vice chief of space operations, meet with the Senate Committee on Armed Forces subcommittee on Strategic Forces to discuss the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2023.



