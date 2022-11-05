John F. Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy, Frank Calvelli, assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration, and Space Force Gen. David D. Thompson, vice chief of space operations, meet with the Senate Committee on Armed Forces subcommittee on Strategic Forces to discuss the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2023.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 18:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|842849
|Filename:
|DOD_108969788
|Length:
|01:03:34
|Location:
|DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DOD Space Leaders Speak to Senate Committee on 2023 Budget , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT