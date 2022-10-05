Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF presents leadership awards to AU faculty, staff and students

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall presented leadership awards to several Air University staff, faculty and current and former students during a presentation ceremony April 10, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 17:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842845
    VIRIN: 220510-F-TV052-1001
    Filename: DOD_108969694
    Length: 00:18:57
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    TAGS

    SecAF
    award ceremony
    Maxwell AFB
    Air University

