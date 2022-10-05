Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall presented leadership awards to several Air University staff, faculty and current and former students during a presentation ceremony April 10, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 17:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842845
|VIRIN:
|220510-F-TV052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108969694
|Length:
|00:18:57
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SecAF presents leadership awards to AU faculty, staff and students, by SrA Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT