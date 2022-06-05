Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild Skyfest 2022: How to Air Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Team Fairchild prepares for Skyfest 2022 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 6, 2022. Here is information on how the Spokane community can prepare.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 17:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842839
    VIRIN: 220506-F-WB681-802
    Filename: DOD_108969626
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Skyfest 2022: How to Air Show, by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Skyfest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT