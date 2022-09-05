Belize coast guard PO2 Amir Martinez Interview Tradewinds 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Belize coast guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Amir Martinez talks about his experience working with other Caribbean nations in engineering during Tradewinds 2022 exercises at the Belize coast guard headquarters in Belize City, Belize, on May 9, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is focused on foreign military interaction, maritime interdiction, ground security, and field training exercises supporting U.S. SOUTHCOM's Campaign Plan. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Ryan L. Noel)