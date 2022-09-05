Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belize coast guard PO2 Amir Martinez Interview Tradewinds 2022

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    05.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Belize coast guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Amir Martinez talks about his experience working with other Caribbean nations in engineering during Tradewinds 2022 exercises at the Belize coast guard headquarters in Belize City, Belize, on May 9, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is focused on foreign military interaction, maritime interdiction, ground security, and field training exercises supporting U.S. SOUTHCOM's Campaign Plan. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Ryan L. Noel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 15:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 842823
    VIRIN: 220509-G-IY621-006
    Filename: DOD_108969297
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belize coast guard PO2 Amir Martinez Interview Tradewinds 2022, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    maritime
    interoperability
    partnership
    training
    Tradewinds
    tradewinds22

