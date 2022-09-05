Belize coast guard PO2 Amir Martinez Interview Tradewinds 2022

Belize coast guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Amir Martinez talks about his experience working with other Caribbean nations in engineering during Tradewinds 2022 exercises at the Belize coast guard headquarters in Belize City, Belize, on May 9, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is focused on foreign military interaction, maritime interdiction, ground security, and field training exercises supporting U.S. SOUTHCOM's Campaign Plan. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Ryan L. Noel)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 15:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|842823
|VIRIN:
|220509-G-IY621-006
|Filename:
|DOD_108969297
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|BELIZE CITY, BZ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
