    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Women's History Month: A moment with Maj. Gen. Lenderman

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Laura Lenderman, Air Mobility Command director of operations strategic deterrence nuclear integration, talks about Women's History Month, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 10, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842817
    VIRIN: 220210-F-WB681-901
    Filename: DOD_108969181
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month: A moment with Maj. Gen. Lenderman, by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's History Month
    AMC
    Air Force Women

