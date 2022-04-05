U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and Airmen assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, conduct interoperability training on a C-17 Globemaster III at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 5, 2022. The training allowed the Marines and Airmen the opportunity to train side by side in preparation for future contingency operations. (U.S. Air video photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842815
|VIRIN:
|220504-F-JR513-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108969179
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th AS conducts training with Marines, by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aircraft
