Inclusive Leadership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842812" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

‘It’s important that we’re making all our Airmen feel included and the way that made her [Gabrielle DeQuire] feel was excluded and perpetuated stereotypes that we really need to change’



When Lt. Col. Sarah Zimmerman took the concerns of one Airman and helped her transform training and education for the entire service, she embodied the shift in Air Force culture that will lead to developing courageous problem-solvers who demonstrate value in diversity of thought, ingenuity, and initiative.