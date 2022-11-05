‘It’s important that we’re making all our Airmen feel included and the way that made her [Gabrielle DeQuire] feel was excluded and perpetuated stereotypes that we really need to change’
When Lt. Col. Sarah Zimmerman took the concerns of one Airman and helped her transform training and education for the entire service, she embodied the shift in Air Force culture that will lead to developing courageous problem-solvers who demonstrate value in diversity of thought, ingenuity, and initiative.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 14:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842812
|VIRIN:
|220511-F-HA846-256
|Filename:
|DOD_108969137
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inclusive Leadership, by SSgt Mikayla Daly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT