    Inclusive Leadership

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Daly 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    ‘It’s important that we’re making all our Airmen feel included and the way that made her [Gabrielle DeQuire] feel was excluded and perpetuated stereotypes that we really need to change’

    When Lt. Col. Sarah Zimmerman took the concerns of one Airman and helped her transform training and education for the entire service, she embodied the shift in Air Force culture that will lead to developing courageous problem-solvers who demonstrate value in diversity of thought, ingenuity, and initiative.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inclusive Leadership, by SSgt Mikayla Daly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Training
    AETC
    AFTV
    Diversity and Inclusion
    Accelerate Change or Lose

