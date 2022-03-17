Derrick Green, regional program specialist, talks about the highlights of the American Red Cross at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Mar. 17, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 14:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842794
|VIRIN:
|220317-F-WB681-321
|Filename:
|DOD_108969002
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Cross Highlight, by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
