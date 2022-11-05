Defense Leadership Testifies on Budget to House Committee, Part 1

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; Michael J. McCord, undersecretary of defense (comptroller) and chief financial officer; and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify to the House Appropriations Committee subcommittee on Defense regarding the DOD budget for fiscal year 2023.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 14:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|842791
|Filename:
|DOD_108968995
|Length:
|00:56:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
