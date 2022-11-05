1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Wednesday, May 11th, we welcome Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, the incoming Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley; and thank Maj. Gen. (Promotable) Douglas A. Sims II, the outgoing Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley for his years of dedication and service to our great Division.



We bid farewell to Maj. Gen. Sims II and his wife Mrs. Fay Sims. Congratulations, and good luck in the next chapter of your life with the Joint Staff, Washington D.C.



The change of command of ceremony is a longstanding military tradition that demonstrates the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. The passing of the unit colors during the ceremony signifies the transfer of the unit’s trust and loyalty to the new commander whose acceptance of the colors ensures that the unit is never without leadership.