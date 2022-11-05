Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Wednesday, May 11th, we welcome Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, the incoming Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley; and thank Maj. Gen. (Promotable) Douglas A. Sims II, the outgoing Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley for his years of dedication and service to our great Division.

    We bid farewell to Maj. Gen. Sims II and his wife Mrs. Fay Sims. Congratulations, and good luck in the next chapter of your life with the Joint Staff, Washington D.C.

    The change of command of ceremony is a longstanding military tradition that demonstrates the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. The passing of the unit colors during the ceremony signifies the transfer of the unit’s trust and loyalty to the new commander whose acceptance of the colors ensures that the unit is never without leadership.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 13:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 842783
    Filename: DOD_108968971
    Length: 01:16:12
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    1st Infantry Division

