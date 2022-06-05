Show archive video clip to use on the Center of Military History's Museum social media platforms.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 12:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842777
|VIRIN:
|220511-A-A4411-129
|PIN:
|100277
|Filename:
|DOD_108968923
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, This Day in Army History: Battle of Hamburger Hill, 11May1969, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT