    What I Represent

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marine Barracks Washington is well known for being the public face of the Marine Corps in the national capital region and abroad. Here is a sneak peak at what the Marines of MBW represent. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 11:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842755
    VIRIN: 220506-M-DT244-2001
    Filename: DOD_108968683
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    8th & I

    MBW

