The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation hosted its groundbreaking ceremony in Arlington, Texas, on March 25, 2022. Distinguished guests in attendance included former United States President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Joseph M. Martin, 15 Medal of Honor recipients and other guests and family members.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 11:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842752
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-VZ902-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108968674
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, The United States Air Force Band of the West performs at the National Medal of Honor Museum groundbreaking ceremony, by Ruth Medinavillanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
