    The United States Air Force Band of the West performs at the National Medal of Honor Museum groundbreaking ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Ruth Medinavillanueva 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation hosted its groundbreaking ceremony in Arlington, Texas, on March 25, 2022. Distinguished guests in attendance included former United States President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Joseph M. Martin, 15 Medal of Honor recipients and other guests and family members.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 11:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842752
    VIRIN: 220325-F-VZ902-0001
    Filename: DOD_108968674
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The United States Air Force Band of the West performs at the National Medal of Honor Museum groundbreaking ceremony, by Ruth Medinavillanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    MoH
    Band of the West

