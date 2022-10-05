172nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Company conducts a mass casualty decontamination training exercise at Guardian Response 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2nd Platoon of the 172nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Company conducts a mass casualty decontamination training exercise following the events of a notional nuclear blast at Guardian Response 2022 on May 10, 2022 at Muscatatuck, Indiana. The exercise simulated search and rescue, and the decontamination of casualties impacted by a nuclear blast at a Philadelphia subway train station. Guardian Response 22 is a homeland emergency response exercise that provides realistic disaster response training to sharpen the skills and increase the capabilities of the U.S. Army Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darianne Tolbert)