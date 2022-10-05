The 2nd Platoon of the 172nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Company conducts a mass casualty decontamination training exercise following the events of a notional nuclear blast at Guardian Response 2022 on May 10, 2022 at Muscatatuck, Indiana. The exercise simulated search and rescue, and the decontamination of casualties impacted by a nuclear blast at a Philadelphia subway train station. Guardian Response 22 is a homeland emergency response exercise that provides realistic disaster response training to sharpen the skills and increase the capabilities of the U.S. Army Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darianne Tolbert)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 11:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842751
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-SQ005-611
|PIN:
|3
|Filename:
|DOD_108968667
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 172nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Company conducts a mass casualty decontamination training exercise at Guardian Response 22, by SPC Darianne Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT