    172nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Company conducts a mass casualty decontamination training exercise at Guardian Response 22

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Darianne Hudson 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 2nd Platoon of the 172nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Company conducts a mass casualty decontamination training exercise following the events of a notional nuclear blast at Guardian Response 2022 on May 10, 2022 at Muscatatuck, Indiana. The exercise simulated search and rescue, and the decontamination of casualties impacted by a nuclear blast at a Philadelphia subway train station. Guardian Response 22 is a homeland emergency response exercise that provides realistic disaster response training to sharpen the skills and increase the capabilities of the U.S. Army Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darianne Tolbert)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842751
    VIRIN: 220510-A-SQ005-611
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_108968667
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
    Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US

    TAGS

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    172nd CBRN Company
    Guardian Response 22
    GR22

