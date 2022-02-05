Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hanscom observes Asian American Pacific Islander Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander culture. This year’s theme is “Advancing Leaders Through Collaboration.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 10:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842725
    VIRIN: 220502-F-PR861-170
    Filename: DOD_108968490
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanscom observes Asian American Pacific Islander Month, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    observance
    AAPI
    Asian American Pacific Islander Month
    DEIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT