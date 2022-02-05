Hanscom observes Asian American Pacific Islander Month

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander culture. This year’s theme is “Advancing Leaders Through Collaboration.”
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 10:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842725
|VIRIN:
|220502-F-PR861-170
|Filename:
|DOD_108968490
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
