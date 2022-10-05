Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Urban Route Clearance with the Rugged Brigade

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Jabari Clyburn 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 104th Engineering Company of the 36th Engineering Brigade conduct route clearance May 11, 2022 here at Muscatatuck Training Area. The clearance was a part of a homeland emergency exercise named Guardian Response 22. The exercise is designed to sharpen the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 09:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Urban Route Clearance with the Rugged Brigade, by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineer
    urban
    route clearance
    Indiana
    Muscatatuck
    36th engineering brigade

