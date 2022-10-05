Soldiers with the 104th Engineering Company of the 36th Engineering Brigade conduct route clearance May 11, 2022 here at Muscatatuck Training Area. The clearance was a part of a homeland emergency exercise named Guardian Response 22. The exercise is designed to sharpen the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 09:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842718
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-RR275-589
|Filename:
|DOD_108968398
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Urban Route Clearance with the Rugged Brigade, by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
