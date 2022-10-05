Urban Route Clearance with the Rugged Brigade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 104th Engineering Company of the 36th Engineering Brigade conduct route clearance May 11, 2022 here at Muscatatuck Training Area. The clearance was a part of a homeland emergency exercise named Guardian Response 22. The exercise is designed to sharpen the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise